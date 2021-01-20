Members of Pakistan cricket team gather in Karachi, undergo second COVID-19 testing

Pakistan cricket team arrives in Karachi ahead of the first Test match against South Africa, on January 19, 2021. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Members of Pakistan Cricket team gathered in Karachi on Tuesday where they underwent another round of COVID-19 testing, ahead of the first Test match against South Africa.

Ten players of the 20-member team, along with the coaching and support staff of the squad and as well as family members arrived via a chartered flight from Lahore, while others joined them at the hotel.

Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi were on board the chartered flight.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique, Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, and Tabish Khan were already in Karachi.



Pakistan cricket team arrives in Karachi ahead of the first Test match against South Africa, on January 19, 2021. — Photo by author

Upon arrival at the hotel in Karachi where they will be staying, all the players were tested for COVID-19, following which, everyone went into individual isolation. The players will remain in isolation until their test results arrive.

Players will be able to initiate training at National Stadium Karachi on Thursday — once they clear the tests.

The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa will begin on January 26. Pakistani selectors will trim the 20-member squad to 16 members after the first two days of training sessions.

