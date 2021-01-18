Biden to rescind Trump's Muslim ban

An AFP file image of Joe Biden.

On his first day in office, United States President-elect Joe Biden plans to issue a number of executive orders including rescinding the controversial ban on several predominantly Muslim countries will be one of them.

The New York Times reported that a memo, circulated by Biden's incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain, said the new US administration will launch a spate of reversal on policies that were implemented by the outgoing president, Donald Trump.

In the first 10 days, the Biden administration will also revisit anti-coronavirus policies, rejoin the Paris Agreement and immigration legislation barring millions, mostly Muslims, from gaining citizenship.

Shortly after taking office in 2017, Trump issued an executive order banning travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States. The order was reworked several times amid legal battles a version of it was upheld by the US Supreme Court in 2018.