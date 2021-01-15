close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
January 15, 2021

Boxer Waseem announces to hold international fight in Balochistan

LAHORE: Boxer Mohammad Waseem has announced to hold an international fight in Balochistan.

Speaking to media on Friday, he said that this international boxing fight would be organised on the pattern of a Lahore event.

He said that boxers from the US, UK, and other countries would come to participate in the event, while he would fight against an American boxer.

The boxing star said that a positive image of the Balochistan province would emerge by holding an international boxing event there.

Waseem said that he is taking a rest these days and will start his training in Scotland from February 1.

