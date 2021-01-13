PCB limits Misbah's selection powers ahead of South Africa series

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq addressing a press conference. Photo: File

As per the new policy, Misbah’s right to pick the team was curtailed and captain Babar Azam will now have the final say.



Sources revealed that the role of a head coach will be advisory.

New chief selector Muhammad Waseem will announce the squad against South Africa on Friday.



LAHORE: Amid speculations about head coach Misbah-ul-Haq's future in the team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) curtailed his selection powers as part of its new policy ahead of South Africa series.

The new development came after PCB Cricket Committee's meeting to review team's performance during New Zealand tour.

According to sources, as per the new policy, Misbah’s right to pick the team was curtailed and captain Babar Azam will now have the final say with the consultation of other committee members while selecting the team.

“The role of a head coach will be advisory,” the sources added.



New chief selector Muhammad Waseem will announce the squad against South Africa on Friday. He will consult the selectors, captain, and Misbah before finalising the team.

The biosecure bubble of cricketers will start on January 19 after the announcement of the team against South Africa.

Each player must pass a coronavirus test before joining the team, the sources notified.

Up until now, Misbah-ul-Haq used to have the final say, while the captain was only consulted. Following the development, the final selection for the South Africa series will be done by Babar Azam, sources disclosed.

Azam, head coach Misbah, among other coaches, will also be able to consult Younis Khan regarding selection matters.

According to sources, Cricket Committee members Wasim Akram, Umar Gul, and Urooj Mumtaz suggested against removing Misbah.

The Pakistan cricket team and its management have come under fire after the poor performance against New Zealand.



It was the third consecutive away series loss in Tests that the Green Shirts suffered during the past 14 months.