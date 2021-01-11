close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 11, 2021

Prince William's life to change for the worst after becoming Prince of Wales

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 11, 2021

Prince William will have to shoulder tremendous responsibilities, in addition to the current ones as Prince of Wales 

Prince William's life will be turned upside down completely once his father, Prince Charles, ascends the throne as the sole monarch of the Great Britain.

According to  royal commentator Bob Morris, the Duke of Cambridge will have to shoulder tremendous responsibilities, in addition to the ones he is rendering right now.

"We can expect Prince William to become the Prince of Wales when his father becomes King," Morris told Express  UK.

"He will enjoy considerable revenues of the Duchy of Cornwall. It is run at about £20-21 million a year at this time.

"One can imagine that Prince William as the Prince of Wales will inherit or take over his father's duties in that respect. This is in addition to exploring and developing charities of his own, as he is doing at the moment with his wife," the royal expert added.

