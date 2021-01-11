close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 11, 2021

Kim Kardashian's former nanny spills 'Kanye West was extremely controlling'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 11, 2021

Kim Kardashian's former nanny has made startling claims about Kanye West's inside family life 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage could not stand the test of times, as the two are reportedly headed for divorce.

Amid all the family fiasco, the reality TV star's former nanny has made startling claims about the US rapper. 

An insider told In Touch Weekly, "Well, I don’t think it’s a secret that Kris [Jenner] was controlling over her kids and Kanye was controlling. I hope that [Kim] can recognize that and the next man isn’t like that." 

"I actually hope she goes without a man for a while,” she added. “She doesn’t need a man. I hope she’s able to find happiness within herself and the kids and have fun with her girlfriends and sisters.”

The nanny expressed hope that if Kim does move on from the Yeezy fashion designer, she then ends up with “somebody that looks at her inside as well as her outside,." She continued, “[Kim is] a very sweet person.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment