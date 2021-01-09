close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
January 9, 2021

Saudi Arabia's King Salman gets coronavirus vaccine shot

Sat, Jan 09, 2021

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Saudi Press Agency reported Friday.

A video shared by SPA shows medical staff giving King Salman, 85, the vaccine in the Saudi city of Neom. 

Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense of Saudi Arabia received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in December last year.

On December 17, Saudi Arabia began the largest vaccination campaign against COVID-19, with Minister of Health Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah becoming the first citizen to receive the vaccine.

