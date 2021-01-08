Nikki Bella sheds light on her decision to prioritize self-care in 2021

Nikki Bella shed light on her decision to prioritize self-care during a candid conversation and also gave fans a sneak peek into her 2021 resolutions.



The TV star spoke at length about her New Year’s Resolutions during an interview on Wednesday’s episode of the Bella's Podcast.

There she shed light on her self-prioritizing plans and was quoted saying, “Self-care is definitely one. I feel like every new mom or a mom with a baby relates to that. It's all about your baby first and you just don't care about you. It is crazy.”

“I’m like, oh my gosh, I am not caring about myself. I look at my hairy legs - and guys, I've talked about grooming my girl down there; Like, she is full bush.”

“Self-care, it has gone so out the door. Sometimes I'll just slap on some breast milk on my face. Like, I don't need to wash it, right? Anything that pops up, it'll kill?”

Nikki and Bella have become so devoted to this decision that they each allow the other three hours to take care of themselves and perform nourishing activities like meditation and journaling.

Nikki also went on to say, "So then we know like, 'Okay, no matter what, I have to watch Matteo from this time to this time because Artem has his time,' and vice versa.”

“And honestly, I really miss working out … I have done something athletic since I've been a very little kid. And this is the longest ever in my life that I have not done like a workout. Yeah, I walk, but I feel so not me and out of shape. And I don't like that feeling."