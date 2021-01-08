Miley Cyrus ‘heartbroken’ as she mourns death of her pet dog Mary Jane

US singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus is mourning the death of her beloved pet dog Mary Jane



The Wrecking Ball singer turned to Instagram and shared heartbreaking message to announce the death of Mary Jane.

Miley wrote, “Anyone who knows me & it doesn't have to be well is aware that my best friend in the whole world is a rescued pit bull mix named Mary Jane."

She said "[I was] advised to spend every second savoring her special spirit.... which wasn't anything new. I had been for 10 years."

"to take things for granted" and "let little miracles pass you by without moments of gratitude," but that with her "angel" Mary Jane, "never once did I forget the gift I had been given" she added.

"She was a dog with wings in a way," Miley said and added "I thanked her repeatedly as she took her last breath for who and what she was been to me. It was something more than a friend or family member. Something so different. You can't define it."

"Our connection was purely DIVINE. An incomparable love. We've never said hurtful things we didn't mean to each other. Never have we fought and went to bed angry. Not once has our loyalty wavered."

Miley Cyrus also paid tribute to the dog with her song called “Mary Jane 5EVR”

Sharing collage of photos with the pet, Miley wrote, “I wrote this song in Malibu years ago on a piano in a house that no longer exists. About my dog Mary Jane who is also gone now.”

“A lot has changed over time. Mostly me. Music is my medicine. This song revolves around loss & heartache. Which I am currently experiencing after Mary Jane’s passing.”

“MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend.”

Miley Cyrus dog died after being diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago.