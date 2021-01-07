Capitol Hill riot: Former US presidents Bush, Obama condemn Trump's 'reckless behaviour'

Former Republican US president George W. Bush (L) and Former Democratic US President Barack Obama (R). Yahoo!News/Files & AFP/Mandel Ngan/Files

WASHINGTON: Former presidents of the United States have condemned the Capitol Hill riots late Wednesday, with Republican George W Bush denouncing Trump's "reckless behaviour" and Democrat Barack Obama saying it was "incited by a sitting president" who was unable to accept US Election 2020 results.

Bush said attacks such as the Capitol Hill riot occur in banana republics, not in democratic countries, hours after Trump supporters terrorised the seat of the American government.



Condemning the Capitol Hill riot, George Bush said he was appalled by the "reckless behaviour of some political leaders" since the US Election 2020 — comments that added to the Republican leaders' growing criticism of Trump and his reaction to losing to Democrat Joe Biden.

The former US president underlined how some politicians acted irresponsibly to make the American institutions controversial after the US Election 2020, while fellow Republicans fueled the protests.



"Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our Nation's government in disbelief and dismay," he added. "It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic."

Bush said the violent assault on the Capitol was undertaken by "people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes. Insurrection could do grave damage to our nation and reputation".

On the other hand, former president Barack Obama also condemned the Capitol Hill riot, saying it was "incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election" and terming it "a moment of great dishonour and shame" for the US.

"For two months now, a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth — that this was not a particularly close election and that President-Elect Biden will be inaugurated on January 20," Obama said in a statement.

"Their fantasy narrative has spiralled further and further from reality, and it builds upon years of sown resentments. Now we're seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo."