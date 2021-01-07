Meghan and Harry trample Queen Mother's dying wish under the feet: 'Put duty first!'

Unearthed video shows Queen Mother talking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry crushed Queen Mother's (Queen Elizabeth's mother) dying wish to pieces with their shocking departure from the royal family.



As seen in an unearthed video from the past, Queen Mother talks about young Prince Harry and William's future, expressing the desire that the two are brought up in a way wherein they put duty above all else.

The video was uploaded by royal family's close friend, Basia Biggs, which showcases Queen Mother saying, "Well, I suppose, I hope they will be brought up to always put their country first, whatever happens.”

“It is about duty to one’s country, isn’t it, really? It comes first. I’m sure they will be brought up like that," she added.

Biggs captioned the video as, “I was standing in the room that day and fascinated to observe her good nature turning to steely-eyed irritation when unexpectedly questioned as she never gave interviews.

“A historical gem of a video searched for and found in my cupboard under the stairs, I knew it would come in handy one day," she added while speaking at the time of Harry and Meghan's exit.