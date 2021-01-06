close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 6, 2021

Shakira celebrates first milestone of 2021 as song Girl Like Me hits 150m views

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 06, 2021

Vocal powerhouse Shakira  opened her 2021 with huge numbers on her latest song.

Taking to Instagram, the Colombian singer shared the news that her song Girl Like Me, in collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas, hit 150 million views on YouTube.

It is clear that the song was a hit as the groovy music and the eye-catching video got fans playing it on repeat.

"Starting the New Year off the right way!! THANK YOU for 150 MILLION VIEWS on GIRL LIKE ME with @shakira! We can hardly believe it!!" the singer reposted from the band's account.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment