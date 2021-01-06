Shakira celebrates first milestone of 2021 as song Girl Like Me hits 150m views

Vocal powerhouse Shakira opened her 2021 with huge numbers on her latest song.

Taking to Instagram, the Colombian singer shared the news that her song Girl Like Me, in collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas, hit 150 million views on YouTube.

It is clear that the song was a hit as the groovy music and the eye-catching video got fans playing it on repeat.

"Starting the New Year off the right way!! THANK YOU for 150 MILLION VIEWS on GIRL LIKE ME with @shakira! We can hardly believe it!!" the singer reposted from the band's account.

