Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s Calabasas home became the reason for their split

There has been trouble in paradise for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West since quite some time and it all seems to be over now.



As reports of their divorce spiral, fans were left wondering what came as the last straw for pair, that was once hailed as the ultimate power couple of Hollywood.

According to E! News, the two are not filing for a divorce just yet but are “over” and one big issue that seemed to have ended their marriage is their Calabasas home.

According to reports, the two paid $40million for the house and then dropped another whopping $20 million for the renovations.

A source told Page Six: “Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home.”

“She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it,” the insider continued.

“This isn’t the first time they’ve been talking about a split, but this time it is way, way more serious,” they added.