Prince Harry seems to accept being second to Meghan Markle, claims royal biographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's earthshaking decision of quitting royal duties gave birth to many questions about their future life and relationship.

The royal commentators, authors and historians have also been sharing their knowledge and opinions on their recent moves and commercial deals since they stepped down as senior royals and settled in their newly bought Montecito mansion.

Previously, it was reported that 'Meghan asked Harry to trust her and let her get on with brokering some million-dollar deals for their family. The prince might be having second thoughts.'

According to new report, the Duke of Sussex is seemingly accepting being second to the Duchess of Sussex.

Angelia Levin - who is author of 'Harry: A Biography of a Prince' - has alleged him of 'meekly' following wife Meghan Markle's 'woke' ways — tossing his 'life as an action man to become an airy-fairy do-gooder.'

In an op-ed for the Sunday Telegraph , Angelia Levin said: 'Markle 'has blossomed back in her native' California, Harry 'has become a shadow of the prince I once knew.'

Harry's biographer went on to say:'Of course, he would not be the first man to be besotted with a beautiful woman with a different agenda that he then meekly adopts as his own.' She insisted that Prince Harry 'seems to accept being second to Meghan Markle.'

She cast the light on the obvious sign of change, saying that the prince is "changing his accent to fit the ‘woke’ West Coast life" he has "seemingly taken to."

“Phrases such as ‘twenny twenny’ and ‘I wanna’ suggest his ‘Californication’ is well under way,” she wrote of a West Coast twang slipping into Harry’s accent during the recent debut of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s podcast.

Levin went on to say that she was particularly disappointed that the prince — who previously "excelled at giving people hope and strength" — has just "tucked his family away in a multi-million-dollar mansion in California."

Angelia Levin added: "The couple’s endless announcements about clinching one money-raising deal after another … could be seen as insensitive at a time when hundreds of thousands of livelihoods were lost."

Many experts believe that Prince Harry may have the name, but Meghan Markle has reportedly got the vision, the connections, and the willingness to speak out on topics that a working royal would normally avoid.