Vanessa Kirby distances herself from costar Shia LaBeouf after assault claims

British actor Vanessa Kirby has expressed her solidarity for all survivors of physical and domestic abuse.

Her statement comes following the allegation of sexual battery and assault placed against her Pieces of a Woman costar Shia LaBeouf by his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, The Crown actor said: “I stand with all survivors of abuse and respect the courage of anyone who speaks their truth. Regarding the recent news, I can’t comment on an ongoing legal case.”

Earlier FKA twigs had filed a lawsuit against the Transformers actor for inflicting sexual, physical and emotional abuse on her during the time they were together.

Commenting on the suit, LaBeouf in an email sent to the New York Times, had said: “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations.”

“I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”