The actress who played Turgut's wife Aykiz releases music video

Fans of Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" were left disappointed when the second season started with a bad news about a Mangol attack that killed Turgut's wife Aykiz and many other people of Kayi tribe.

Aykiz was played by Hande Subaşı, a popular Turkish actress and singer. Subasi on Tuesday released a new song titled "Unutamadım [I can't forget]".





Hande released the music video for her new single on YouTube and informed her fans on her social media accounts that her song is out.

Over 50,000 people have watched the music video on YouTube.

Hande played the the role of Turgut's wife in the first season of "Dirilis:Ertugrul".