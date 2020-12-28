Jennifer Aniston shows off her stunning fitness in sports bodysuit during workout

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Friends alum Jennifer Aniston has flaunted her incredible physique during a workout session at home.
The 51-year-old star, who shot to fame after playing Rachel Green in the hit sitcom, was looking fitness diva as she sported a tight bodysuit.
Brad Pitt's ex showed off her stunning figure with an aim to encourage women that age is nothing but a number if strict care of health is taken.
Jennifer, who enthralled fans with her outstanding performance in many Hollywood romantic comedies, looked gorgeous as she rocked a tight yoga set of leggings and a sports top.
The charming Hollywood actress wore a little make-up and also let her golden locks down across her shoulders.
Jenifer Aniston was looking super fit and toned as she demonstrated how she does her yoga routine in a video clip for a food supplement company.