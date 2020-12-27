Improve your immune system this winter by drinking kinnow juice

Unsplash/Omid Armin/via The News

Winter this year will reportedly be longer and more severe, reports have suggested, which is why it is necessary to make a conscious effort for one to improve their immune system.



The immune system — the ability of the human body to resist various forms of infection by forming antibodies and white blood cells — is active 24 hours a day, constantly bifurcating cells that are important for the body and throwing out the redundant ones.

It not only keeps infections away but also provides inner strength to deter against contracting diseases.

Vitamin C plays a vital role in increasing the body’s immunity and also improves the body's healing abilities and helps it fight infections effectively.

Fruits such as kinnows, oranges, grapefruits, and lemons are highly rich in this vitamin.

Kinnow — a winter specialty — does not only keep the human body safe from common viral infections but is also good for the heart and overall health. Its juice is rightfully a common part of many people's breakfast.



