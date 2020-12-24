Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas reveals she rocked a 'recycled' dress on her big day

Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas, who is a professional dancer and actress, shared untold story about her lockdown wedding to Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

The 'White House Farm' star shared the details about her marriage, which took place in July during the Covid-19 pandemic, in a new essay for The Spectator. The actress revealed that she wore a 'dusty frock' to say 'I do'.

Bonas also wrote that she and her now-husband organised a '30-person, socially-distanced, sanitised church service' in just under two weeks.

'Not what we’d envisaged, but a more intimate and special day than we could ever have imagined. Imperfect yet perfect — a day we will never forget,' she writes.

The heartfelt essay revealed that she was trudging up and down Oxford Street in search of a wedding dress.

In her note, Bonas wrote: 'Finding nothing, I remembered an old Whistles dress I once wore for a James Arthur music video. I went home and found the dusty frock at the back of my cupboard. After some ironing, it looked good as new.'

Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas sported the same dress in Arthur's 2017 music video for his song 'Naked'. The dress is spun entirely in embroidered cotton tulle which drapes in tiers down the skirt.