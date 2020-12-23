Shahid Afridi shows fans 'beautiful Pakistan' in latest video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi on Wednesday showed his fans a "glimpse" of beautiful Pakistan, in his latest video message.
Afridi can be seen in the video, sitting beside a large window that capture the lofty, snow-covered mountains with interspersed trees in the background.
"Mera aur apka Pakistan (Mine and your Pakistan)," he says in the video clip. "Beautiful."
A couple of days earlier, the former Pakistan cricket captain had tweeted about his visit to his ancestral village.
The swashbuckling all-rounder tweeted about meeting his family, people of the village and checking up on the status of his foundation's hospital.
"With the family visiting our ancestral village-great meeting the locals, family & to check on progress of the hospital, whilst indulging on local delicacies," he tweeted.
One of the pictures features the former cricket captain strolling by as a couple of local children ride a cycle. In another, he can be seen driving a tractor.