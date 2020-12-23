UAE establishes one-day courts to expedite minor cases

Representational image courtesy Pixabay

Aiming at reducing the backlog of minor cases pending in courts, the UAE Federal Judiciary has approved the establishment of one-day misdemeanour courts to review and apply rules on specific minor cases in just one day, based on the Code of Criminal Procedures.

This will help the judiciary make the criminal legal system more efficient and expedite minor cases.

Minister of Justice Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri has issued instructions to establish a one-day misdemeanour court in every federal judicial department and look into more than 50 misdemeanors in an expedited manner within one day.

"The decision falls within the Ministry's endeavours to ensure efficient and expeditious disposal of cases, inculcate belief in the rule of law, and strengthen efforts to enhance the legislative and legal environment in the State. This is in keeping with the tremendous developments taking place across all economic, scientific and social fields and in a way that ensures the well-being of Emiratis, residents and visitors of the country and advances the State's rankings across global competitiveness indices," said the minister.

He underlined the ministry's determination to continue to steadily develop the judicial system and "facilitate litigation measures in line with the directives of the country's wise leadership to ensure the UAE remains an oasis of security, stability, co-existence and peace", a statement said.

