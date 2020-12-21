close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 21, 2020

Katy Perry surprises fans with song 'Not the End of the World'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 21, 2020

Vocal powerhouse Katy Perry has given fans a treat as she released her latest song Not the End of the World.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the news and fans were taken away by the groovy music.

The video itself was space-themed and many could not help but point out similarities to Perry's Teenage Dream as it emulated her brightly coloured wigs with bangs.

In addition, many were quick to praise the song's lyrics which seemed to embrace the idea of being strong amid difficult circumstances, which the world is all too familiar with in the form of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Check it out:



