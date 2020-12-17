close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
December 17, 2020

Sikh priest commits suicide amid farmers' protest in India

Thu, Dec 17, 2020
Baba Ram Singh. — India Today

HARYANA: Sant Baba Ram Singh, a Sikh priest, committed suicide on Wednesday at the Singhu border near the Indian city Delhi  on Wednesday, where he had arrived to participate in the ongoing protest by farmers.

According to his suicide letter, Sant Baba Ram Singh from Haryana's Karnal shot himself in solidarity with the farmers  movement against Indian prime minister Modi's government.

He said was sacrificing his life "to express anger and pain against the government's injustice", India Today reported.

"I feel the pain of farmers fighting to ensure their rights... I share their pain because the government is not doing justice to them. To inflict injustice is a sin, but it is also a sin to tolerate injustice. To support farmers, some have returned their awards to the government. I have decided to sacrifice myself," read the note.

He was admitted in an injured state at a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Baba Ram Singh was a resident of Karnal. 

