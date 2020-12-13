Taylor Swift's 'Tolerate It' might be a tribute for Princess Diana

Ever since Taylor Swift dropped her new album, Evermore, fans have been busy finding clues hidden in the tracks.



From Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter to Selena Gomez, many have been linked to the Folklore hit maker’s new songs from her ninth studio album.

The latest buzz on the internet is around her new track, Tolerate It, which many think is about Princess Diana and her turbulent marriage with Prince Charles.

The song is about heartbreak and the monotony of love.

The speculations come afloat not long after Swift admitted in an interview with EW that her tracks on Folklore were inspired by all the films she watched during quarantine.

That being said, it is likely that she took the inspiration for Tolerate It from Netflix’s The Crown which had caused quite a stir across the globe after the release of its fourth season.

"I greet you with a battle hero's welcome, I take your indiscretions all in good fun, I sit and listеn I polish plates until they gleam and glisten," the lyrics read.

One Reddit user pointed out: "Taylor did say she'd been watching The Crown.”



