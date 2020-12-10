Twitter thinks Shahid Afridi and Jensen Ackles are doppelgangers

Netizens have spotted an uncanny resemblance between the Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi and Hollywood actor Jensen Ackles (aka Dean Winchester).

Afridi (aka Lala), who is not just famous for his unpredictable game but also his good looks and charm has brought him popularity internationally.

The cricket star often trends on Twitter for his bold stances, game techniques, and philanthropist activities but this time, Twitteraties were fascinated with the striking resemblance between Afridi and Supernatural star Jensen Ackles (aka Dean Winchester).

Here are a few of the most bizarre reactions from fans:

Jensen Ackles is an American actor, producer, and director. He is known for his role as Eric Brady in Days of Our Lives, Alec/X5-494 in Dark Angel, and Jason Teague in Smallville. Ackles is most popularly known for playing Dean Winchester in Supernatural.

