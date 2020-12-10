Bala Hatun gives consent to Osman's second marriage in new episode?

Turkish actress s Özge Törer plays the role of Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman, in hit TV series "Kurulus: Osman".

"Kurulus: Osman" creator Mehmet Bozdaq on Tuesday teased fans about upcoming episode of the series which airs on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the director and producer shared the trailer for episode 37 which shows Bala Hatun engaged in a sword battle with invaders at their camp.

""You Targun Hatun! You will give him children, so I will give my consent to this marriage ..," he captioned the trailer.

