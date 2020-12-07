Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to launch their own awards rivaling Queen's honours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to launch their own awards rivaling Queen Elizabeth's honours

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly all set to launch their own awards to honour individual, companies and charities under their Archewell foundation.



The new awards by the royal couple will rival Queen Elizabeth’s honours list, according to reports.

The awards will be run by Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell foundation.

The Sun, citing the court documents, reported that awards will be bestowed in the fields that included charitable service, education, science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health and mental health.

According to the Daily Mail, those who champion Meghan and Prince Harry’s favourite causes will be honoured in the said fields.

The royal couple’s awards will run alongside Prince Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth honour list that include Knighthoods, CBEs, OBEs and MBEs.

It is unclear if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will award twice a year like the Queen’s honours.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who resigned from royal duties, are currently staying in over $14 million mansion in Montecito California.