Mon Dec 07, 2020
December 7, 2020

PMC to announce MDCAT 2020 result on December 16

Mon, Dec 07, 2020
The Pakistan Medical Commission logo. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD:  The results of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) will be announced on  December 16,  the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) said on Monday.

The MDCAT 2020 examination was held on November 29. Another exam will be conducted on December 13 for students who could not take the November 29 exam due to COVID-19.

As per the details, the consolidated results for both the exams will be announced on December 16.

Thousands of aspirants appeared in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) held across the country on November 29 after multiple hiccups and delays.

The Sindh High Court had earlier directed the PMC to announce the results at the same date.

