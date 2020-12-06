close
Sat Dec 05, 2020
Web Desk
December 6, 2020

When Ertugrul's Suleman Shah and Ibni Arabi actors met President Erdogan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 06, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is fan  of popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which went on to become an international hit.

The president had also invited some cast members to his birthday party .

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ozman Sirgood  shared a throwback picture with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and co-actor Serdar Gökhan.

Ozman played the role of Islamic scholar Ibni Arabi while Serdar Gökhan essayed the role of Suleman Shah, the father of Ertugrul.

According to the caption, the picture was taken at the birthday party of the Turkish president.


