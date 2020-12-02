Pakistan ranks 3rd on ICC Super League points table, leaving india behind

Photo: File

Pakistan has reached the third position on the ICC World Cup Super League points table, leaving India behind three places as the Men in Blue sit on the number six spot.

According to Geo News, the team bagged the third place after winning the home series against Zimbabwe with 2-1 in October and November this year.

Five-times world champion Australia are currently on top of the points table after beating India in the ODI series. Even though the Kangaroos lost to India by 13 runs in the third and final ODI in Canberra, they still won the first two matches to win the series by 2-1.

On the other hand, current world champion England stands second on the points table with a difference of 10 points.

The ICC World Cup Super League, which has been introduced for the first time this year, has a competition between 13 teams.

The first seven teams on the points table will be eligible to participate directly in the 2023 ICC World Cup series, while the remaining six teams will play qualifying rounds in which two teams will be selected.

India, the host of the tournament, will be eligible to play in the ICC World Cup automatically.



