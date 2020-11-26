Pakistan cricket team given 'final warning' as six players contract COVID-19: Wasim Khan

"I think it is a difficult time, it won't be easy for you all. This concerns the prestige and integrity of the country," PCB CEO Wasim Khan said. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan on Thursday revealed that six players had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the New Zealand's sports body.



The New Zealand Cricket, according to Khan, has claimed that Pakistani cricketers violated three to four health standard operating procedures (SOPs).



Khan said the government of New Zealand had a "zero tolerance policy" towards the COVID-19 safety protocols. Their board has given the Pakistan cricket team a "final warning" to adhere to the safety guidelines, he added.

"I think it is a difficult time, it won't be easy for you all," he said in a message intended to the cricketers. "This concerns the prestige and integrity of the country.

"Please follow coronavirus safety protocols for the next 14 days."

The PCB chief said the New Zealand Cricket had warned that any further violation of the SOPs would result in the Pakistan cricket team being sent back home.

"If the team is sent back home, it will result in shame for the entire country," he said.

In a final warning to the players, he said the New Zealand government would not compromise on the issue of health, especially with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.