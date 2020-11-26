close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 26, 2020

Gigi Hadid continues to share endearing photos with her daughter

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 26, 2020
Gigi Hadid captioned the endering picture with a couple of emojis

Gigi Hadid, after sharing an adorable photo with her daughter earlier, has shared yet another photo with the little one. 

The photo features the top of the baby girl's head.

The supermodel captioned the endering picture with a couple of emojis. Judging from the snap, it looks like Gigi has returned to her mother, Yolanda Hadid's farm. 

As soon as the picture went up, celebrities started pouring in their love for the mother-daughter duo. 

Model Karlie Kloss left a couple of heart-eye emojis and Emily Ratajkowski wrote, “The most beautiful.”

 Famous VS model Lily Aldrige also commented: “So sweeeeet” with a heart emoji.



