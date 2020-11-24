Taylor Swift delights fans as she shares big news about her concert film for album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift has mesmerised fans as she made a surprise announcement about concert film for her hit album 'Folklore'.

The Singer has shared a big news with her fans about her new film on social media. 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' will drop onto the streaming platform Disney+ on Wednesday (November 25).

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old wrote: 'Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement ‘You haven’t seen this film before folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus ! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus.'



She also shared a trailer for the intimate documentary film which sees Taylor and her producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.



The 'Cardigan' hitmaker, in another clip posted to Instagram, shared the details of a new documentary which was directed by Swift herself.

She wrote: 'Folklore was an album made completely in isolation which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and I never saw each other while we were collaborating and creating the album.'



'But we got together at long pond studios and the very first time got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it. We’re joined by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) and it was filmed by Disney Plus.’

She continued: 'I’m so excited for you to see it. It was an amazing experience getting into the album with the people I made it with and I really hope you enjoy it.'

Fans were quick to respond as one wrote: 'This is the best I love You.'

