Pakistan deplores Kabul attack, expresses solidarity with Afghanistan

A damaged house is seen after several rockets land at Khair Khana, north west of Kabul on November 21, 2020. A series of loud explosions shook central Kabul on November 21, including several rockets that landed near the heavily fortified Green Zone where many embassies and international firms are based, officials said. — AFP

Pakistan deplores the rocket attack in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, that has left many people dead and dealt injuries to several, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement on Saturday.



“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives and pray for the early and complete recovery of the injured,” Chaudhri said.

He said at a time when the international community’s efforts towards the Afghan peace process were moving forward, it was important to be vigilant against the spoilers who were working to undermine the peace efforts.

“Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We express our full solidarity and support for Afghanistan and its fraternal people,” the spokesperson added.

At least eight people were killed and 31 more wounded in a series of loud explosions that shook central Kabul today morning.

The rockets slammed into various parts of central and north Kabul — including near the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses embassies and international companies.



"This morning, the terrorists fired 23 rockets on the city of Kabul," interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.



Arian confirmed eight people have been killed so far and 31 wounded.



Health ministry spokeswoman Masooma Jafari had earlier put the toll at five dead, 21 wounded.

Photos and videos circulating online showed several buildings with damage to walls and windows, including at a large a medical complex.

No group immediately claimed the blasts and the Taliban denied responsibility.

Recent big attacks in Kabul, including two horrific assaults on educational institutions that killed nearly 50 people in recent weeks, follow a familiar pattern in the aftermath, with the Taliban denying any involvement while the Afghan government pins the blame on them or their proxies.



United States Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson condemned the attack in a series of tweets.

“I condemn this morning’s rocket and IED explosions in Kabul. Afghans should not have to live in terror. My condolences to the victims and those families of those killed and wounded,” he wrote.



