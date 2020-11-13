Jennifer Aniston's makeup artist reveals a big truth about 'Friends' alum

Sweet actress Jennifer Aniston's secret nickname has been revealed by her makeup artist Angela Levin, who also shared interesting facts about the 'Friends' alum during her conversation with a media outlet.

Revealing the sweet nickname of the Hollywood actress, Angela praised Aniston as an incredible human being.

Speaking to Hello, the makeup artist revealed: 'When I think of Jen I think of kindness, generosity, love and family.'



Gushing over her pal, Angela said: 'She has a way of making the people around her experience all those emotions and feelings all at the same time.'



She reportedly revealed Aniston's secret nickname, saying: "We call each other Mamma", adding that "not just us two but all the amazing women around her do. And in a sense that sums it up - we are hers and she is part of our hearts forever. Truly unique and one of a kind."



On Jennifer Aniston's 51st birthday earlier this year, Angela paid a special birthday tribute to her on social media, saying: "Happy birthday my darling, my love, my golden sunshine," she wrote. "So many years we are together and she still takes my breath away."

On Friday, Jennifer Aniston's pal Matthew Perry left fans ecstatic as he revealed that 'Friends' reunion's being rescheduled to March'.

