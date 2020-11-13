close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 13, 2020

Jennifer Aniston's makeup artist reveals a big truth about 'Friends' alum

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 13, 2020

Sweet actress Jennifer Aniston's secret nickname has been revealed by her makeup artist Angela Levin, who also shared interesting facts about the 'Friends' alum during her conversation with a media outlet.

Revealing the sweet nickname of the Hollywood actress, Angela praised Aniston as an incredible human being.

Speaking to Hello, the makeup artist  revealed: 'When I think of Jen I think of kindness, generosity, love and family.'

Gushing over her pal, Angela said: 'She has a way of making the people around her experience all those emotions and feelings all at the same time.'

She reportedly revealed Aniston's secret nickname, saying: "We call each other Mamma", adding that "not just us two but all the amazing women around her do. And in a sense that sums it up - we are hers and she is part of our hearts forever. Truly unique and one of a kind."

On Jennifer Aniston's 51st birthday earlier this year, Angela paid a special birthday tribute to her on social media, saying: "Happy birthday my darling, my love, my golden sunshine," she wrote. "So many years we are together and she still takes my breath away."

On Friday, Jennifer Aniston's pal Matthew Perry left fans ecstatic as he revealed that 'Friends' reunion's being rescheduled to March'.

Latest News

More From Entertainment