Did Jemima just troll Trump with a 'Mujhe Kyun Nikala' joke?

LONDON/KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan's former spouse, Jemima Goldsmith, late Thursday night shared the White House version of 'Mujhe Kyun Nikala' — a pet phrase by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif — as Republican president Donald Trump seemed to be heading towards a defeat in the US Election 2020.
In the video shared by Jemima, a man who looks like Trump can be seen sitting on an inflatable exercise ball and surrounded by a group of children.
Another man, who resembles the former reality TV star's vice-president Mike Pence, seems to be pulling Trump off the exercise ball while the Trump impersonator yells over and over: "I don't wanna go, I don't wanna gooooo!"
As the world waits with bated breath for the US Election 2020 results, wherein Biden is already in the lead with six votes short of a victory, Jemima captioned the Trump tantrum video as "Tonight at The White House."
Twitter users shared a laugh over the video, with some drawing similarities to former Pakistani politicians who resisted leaving government offices.
Here are some of the best reactions: