Thu Nov 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 5, 2020

Kurulus Osman new episode: Ertugrul Ghazi's son puts fear of God in the hearts of enemies

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 05, 2020

Creator of "Kurulus: Osman" on Thursday shared the trailer for the upcoming episode, leaving fans of the historical Turkish series excited.

The trailer shows  a new battle  between Osman and his  Byzantine enemies  who are seen burning the flag of Kayi tribe. 

It also shows   the   protagonist  unleashing his anger  on his allies as Bamsi attempts to  hold him back.

The next episode of the second season will air on Wednesday.

