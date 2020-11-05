Kurulus Osman new episode: Ertugrul Ghazi's son puts fear of God in the hearts of enemies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Creator of "Kurulus: Osman" on Thursday shared the trailer for the upcoming episode, leaving fans of the historical Turkish series excited.
The trailer shows a new battle between Osman and his Byzantine enemies who are seen burning the flag of Kayi tribe.
It also shows the protagonist unleashing his anger on his allies as Bamsi attempts to hold him back.
The next episode of the second season will air on Wednesday.