Did Kim Kardashian snub husband Kanye West in the US elections?

Kim Kardashian may have snubbed Kanye West in US elections after Kamala Harris nod

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been quite discreet with her endorsement in the US presidential elections this year.

And while many have argued that the beauty mogul, 40, will be voting for her husband and rapper Kanye West in the ongoing race to the White House, her latest move may have cast some doubts in people’s heads.

Turning to her Twitter, the model retweeted a post by Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, leading many into believing that she may not have voted for her husband after all following the cracks in their marriage over his several public meltdowns.

Harris had written in the tweet: "Don’t allow anything to come between you and your vote. If you have any questions or concerns about voting, reach out to our voter hotline. 1 (833) 336-8683.”

Kardashian had herself also urged her fans to exercise their democratic right as she had tweeted: "I VOTED!!!! Did u??? If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line."



