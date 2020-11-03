Vienna shooting: Two, including an attacker, dead

Vienna: Two people, including an attacker, have been killed in a shooting in central Vienna, police said late Monday.

Vienna police said in a Twitter post there had been "six different shooting locations" with "one deceased person" and "several injured", as well as "one suspect shot and killed by police officers".

"Several suspects armed with rifles" had been involved in the attack around 8 pm local time (2100 GMT), police said.

2:35 am:

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said late Monday that a shooting in central Vienna near a major synagogue appeared to be a terrorist attack and was ongoing.

"It appears to be a terror attack" with several people injured and several attackers involved, Nehammer told public broadcaster ORF.

Frequent sirens could be heard in central Vienna as emergency services responded to the incident.

2:05 am:

Multiple gunshots were heard in central Vienna on Monday evening, as police said the location of the incident was close to a major synagogue.



Police urged residents to keep away from all public places or public transport.

One attacker was "dead" and another "on the run", while one police officer had been seriously injured, Austria´s interior ministry said according to news agency APA.

The president of Vienna´s Jewish community Oskar Deutsch said that shots had been fired "in the immediate vicinity" of the Stadttempel synagogue but added that it was currently unknown whether the synagogue itself had been the target of an attack.

He said that the synagogue and office buildings at the same address had been closed at the time of the attack.

"It sounded like firecrackers, then we realised it was shots," said one eyewitness quoted by public broadcaster ORF.

A shooter had "shot wildly with an automatic weapon" before the police arrived and opened fire, the witness added.