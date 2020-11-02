Kendall Jenner's birthday party: Kylie transforms into a snake

Kylie Jenner captured attention as she showed off her curves in a snake-print bodysuit at her sister Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party.

The 23-year-old flaunted her beauty in a green outfit as she posed for pictures on her way to the star-studded event on Saturday night.



Kylie Jenner chose a unique costume for the glitzy Halloween-themed bash as she transformed into a snake to make her presence felt on Kendall's 25th birthday.

The makeup mogul wore a very dark eye-makeup and a touch of face paint.

Animal-Print design seems to be her favourite as she shared a stunning snap last month to show off her gorgeous look.



