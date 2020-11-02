Kendall Jenner's birthday party: Kylie transforms into a snake

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kylie Jenner captured attention as she showed off her curves in a snake-print bodysuit at her sister Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party.
The 23-year-old flaunted her beauty in a green outfit as she posed for pictures on her way to the star-studded event on Saturday night.
Kylie Jenner chose a unique costume for the glitzy Halloween-themed bash as she transformed into a snake to make her presence felt on Kendall's 25th birthday.
The makeup mogul wore a very dark eye-makeup and a touch of face paint.
Animal-Print design seems to be her favourite as she shared a stunning snap last month to show off her gorgeous look.