Mon Nov 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 2, 2020

Kendall Jenner's birthday party: Kylie transforms into a snake

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 02, 2020

Kylie Jenner captured attention as she showed off her curves in a snake-print bodysuit  at her sister Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party.

The 23-year-old flaunted her beauty in a  green outfit as she posed for pictures on her way to the star-studded event on Saturday night.

Kylie Jenner chose a unique costume for the glitzy Halloween-themed bash as she transformed into a  snake to make her presence felt on Kendall's 25th birthday.

 The makeup mogul wore a very dark eye-makeup and a touch of face paint.

Animal-Print design seems to be her favourite as she  shared a stunning snap last month to show off her gorgeous look.


