Priyanka Chopra pays homage to James Bond star Sean Connery

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra mourned the death of former James Bond star Sir Sean Connery, who passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday.



Priyanka turned to Instagram to pay homage to Sean Connery.

Sharing a throwback photo of the 007 star, Priyanka wrote, “‘one of the most prolific actors of all time...suave and debonair, with that powerful voice. Rest In Peace Sir Sean. Thank you for the movies.”

'James Bond' star Sir Sean Connery passed away at the age of 90.

Oscar winning star Sir Sean was the first ever actor to play the 007 on big screen in 1962’s 'Dr No'.

Sean Connery’s son Jason Connery has confirmed his death, saying “Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep. He was unwell for some time.”

In his successful career spanning over 40 years, Sean won an Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes awards.

Other bond movies of Sean include From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965) and You Only Live Twice (1967).