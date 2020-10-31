US election 2020: Donald Trump says American doctors inflate coronavirus deaths for money

US President Donald Trump speaks at an election rally in Michigan. Photo: Twitter screengrab

US President Donald Trump just let the world know he thinks American doctors lie about coronavirus deaths in the country "for money".

The controversial remarks about American medical professionals battling the coronavirus and taking it head-on came during the US president's latest rally in Waterford Township, Michigan.

"Our doctors get more money if someone dies from Covid. You know that, right?" Trump told an audience at the rally.

The American president then said that in Germany and other countries, when a person who dies from cancer or any other terminally ill disease, he is said to have died from that same disease.

However, he said that when it comes to doctors in the US, they lie and say the patient died of the coronavirus.

"So what they do is, they say, ‘I’m sorry, but, you know, everybody dies of Covid,’” Trump continued. “But in Germany and other places, if you have a heart attack, or you have cancer, you’re terminally ill, you catch Covid, they say you died of cancer, you died of heart attack. With us, when in doubt, choose Covid.”

The US president's remarks were not well received on social media.

One user termed them "beyond reprehensible".

Another said the US president was "floating a deranged conspiracy".

This one user cleverly highlighted how Trump was more focused on firing shots at doctors when the country was about to cross the grim milestone of 9 million coronavirus cases.

Scott Snyder lamented how his parents were both doctors, risking their lives to provide care to coronavirus patients in the US, only to get attacked by the American president.



