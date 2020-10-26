close
Sun Oct 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 26, 2020

Zac Efron gets engaged to new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 26, 2020

Zac Efron has sparked engagement rumours after 3-month romance with Vanessa Valladares as he reportedly surprised his girlfriend with an engagement ring at his 33rd birthday earlier this month.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares' romance has been a whirlwind as they began dating in July after Vanessa had caught his eye while working as a waitress.

There're rumours and speculations that the 33-year-old Hollywood actor surprised his lovebird, 25, with an engagement ring at his birthday bash in Byron Bay.

Vanessa reportedly had thrown the star-studded party for him. A source told Woman's Day: 'He gave the ring  to his lovebird after the party'.

"Neither of them are saying much about it, but there's no doubt it was some kind of unofficial engagement." Whispers suggested the lovebirds have been talking babies and marriage. However, it's claimed Vanessa has yet to meet Zac's family.

The couple were seen enjoying a romantic skiing trip together in September.

Previously, it was reported that  Zac had decided  to  live  with his new  girlfriend in Australia permanently.

Zac Efron opened up about wanting to change his life and get out of Los Angeles in his Netflix documentary 'Down To Earth', saying:  'I've got to get out of Hollywood, I'm done. It's not a place conducive to living a long, happy, mentally-sound life.'

