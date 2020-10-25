Kevin Hart worries about being a ‘jaded dad’ following fourth baby’s arrival

Kevin Hart is currently feeling a bit overwhelmed and concerned with the fear of potentially becoming a “jaded dad,” ever since their newest baby entered the fold.

The comedian shared his qualms with People magazine and even admitted that he feels he needs to be careful about not becoming complacent with this new arrival.

He was quoted saying, "I gotta be careful not to be the jaded dad. This is baby No. 4. In the delivery room, do you cry? No. You've seen it, you know the routine.”

Hart added how he has even learned all the ropes in the delivery room by now. So much so, that this time around he was "Taking the stuff out the doctor's hands" saying, "'Give it to me, let me cut the umbilical cord. Put her under the heat lamp, I got it.' "

It was only after he arrived home and saw his entire family all together that he experienced the shock of his life. Hart explained the moment as being, “Once you get home and you really get a look at everybody together, that's when it sets in. When you look and you go, 'Wow, we're a family of six. When you throw the dogs in, it's eight.' For me, it's [about] creating and building a legacy within my family that lives with or without me."



