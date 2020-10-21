WhatsApp's latest feature to provide convenience for desktop version users

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for the instant-messaging app's desktop version which could prove to be a sigh of relief for users who frequently make use of the WhatsApp Web version.



According to WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks updates to the messaging app, WhatsApp is now working on introducing video and voice calls to its desktop version as well.

"WhatsApp is considering the idea to offer Voice and Video Calls in the next few weeks, even if the development is in a beta-stage," WABetaInfo said.

The website also attached screenshots showing how the latest feature will work. WABetaInfo said that whenever someone calls, a separate window will pop up on WhatsApp Web, asking the user whether he wants to accept or reject the call.

"When you call someone, WhatsApp will show another type of window, it’s smaller and it includes the status of the call," it wrote. The feature supports Group Voice and Video calls as well.

When you receive a calls from WhatsApp Web, a window will be presented where you can accept or decline the incoming call: