British astrologer worries Meghan Markle might pass Prince Harry through ‘the cleaners’

The famed British astrologer, Jessica Adams who successfully predicted Covid-19 has come forward with startling future prospects regarding Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, and it appears the duchess is on blast.

Back in 2020 the astrologer gained a bit of traction within her community for her correct predictions, however, she was equally discredited by major news outlets and mass media giants for distributing ‘hogwash’.

This time however, she has come forward with a prediction regarding the most ‘disliked’ woman in Britain and the media is all ears.

Jessica Adams is of the opinion that Meghan could swing both ways in regards to her future marriage prospects, per a report by the Daily Mail.

Adams believes that the duchess will either become a charity magnet or will pass Prince Harry through "the cleaners." She has been quoted saying, “I’ve always been able to see the spirit world and I know about things before they happen.”

Jessica made this prediction regarding Meghan back in 2017, and while keeping in mind, her “uncanny resemblance” to Princess Margaret, the psychic believes Meghan will either “make a fortune for charity or take Prince Harry to the cleaners.”

Through her predictions Jessica admitted to the leading daily that she only intends to “to warn people — about their pensions, their savings, about borrowing too much money and being ready for the world being turned upside down.”

Her intentions were similar even during her "October Surprise" predication regarding Donald Trump. At the time she claimed that “We see this cycle when presidents, prime ministers, premiers and senators get voted out. Get sick and resign…”

All of her predictions since then have eerily coincided with the predicted dates. Whether it is her January 10, 2020 prediction, regarding the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Wuhan China, to even October 1, 2020, the date when Trump announced his Covid-19 results.