Demi Lovato spotted canoodling Mod Sun after rough split from Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato spotted canoodling next to new boo Mod Sun after rough split from Max Ehrich

Grammy award-winning singer Demi Lovato has recently been papped cozying on up to Bella Thorn’s ex Mod Sun.

While the pictures showcase Demi in a plain yellow top, the rapper was visibly shirtless in the back of his SUV.

The pictures showcased a relaxed and carefree aura from the duo. From leaning against each other in the car to giggling laughter from Demi’s end, it appears the two musicians have truly hit it off.

Other than their SUV sneak peek, the pair maintained their distance as they stepped out towards In and Out and gave fans a glimpse into their outfits.

Demi paired her yellow top with a blue tie-dye tracksuit and comfy sandals whereas Mod Sun had on pink shorts and a matching sweater and all-white sneakers.



