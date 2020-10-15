'Clueless' Kanye West celebrates over election results flub in Kentucky

American rapper Kanye West can’t seem to be containing his excitement after seeing the supposed Kentucky presidential poll results.



Turning to Twitter, the White House hopeful was delighted to see him at 19% in Kentucky with 40,000 votes, beating out his Democratic and Republican counterparts, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

However, the delusional musician was unaware that what he saw were mock results that were published accidentally by LEX 18 News, as clarified by the station later.

“Someone discovered a cached web link that we used during June’s primary election to post Associated Press election results,” the Kentucky news station clarified.

“The old link was still populating current AP data and showed test results, which is part of the preparation the AP does in advance of elections. The results shown were not valid. They were simply part of a test. We regret the discovery of the cached web link and have removed the data from that page. We apologize for any confusion,” they added.

West, on the other hand, was too busy celebrating to take note of the clarification.

“GET THE WEST WING READY !!! ... this is how I felt when I saw that Kentucky pole result,” he said as he shared a video of him excitedly announcing the results.

“THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH,” he said in another energized tweet.



He went on to say: “PEOLE TRIED TO TALK ME OUT OF RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT… NEVER LET WEAK CONTROLLING PEOPLE KILL YOUR SPIRIT.”

