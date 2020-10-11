Do you know Jay-Z and Beyonce's daughter is named after a Islamic scholar?

Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce were blessed with twins in 2017 and the couple named them Rumi and Sir Carter.

"Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," Jay-Z said explaining the meaning behind his daughter's name.

Few people knew that the American rapper was referring to Rumi, a 13th-century poet, faqih, Islamic scholar and and Sufi.



Beyoncé and Jay-Z have three children together and they are protective of their privacy.

The couple prefer for them to enjoy their childhood away from the spotlight.



Moreover, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma gifted an anthology of Rumi’s poems to the guests who attended their wedding ceremony in 2017.

According to Indian media , the couple are great lovers of Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi and shared their love for him by gifting collection of his poems to the guests.