Prince William launches $65 million environment conservation fund

Prince William launches £50 million environment conservation fund named the 'Earthshot Prize'

Prince William has decided to give it back to the environment!

The Duke of Cambridge announced he is launching a £50 million environment conservation fund named the 'Earthshot Prize.'

The aim of the endeavour is to repair the planet by 2030, as described by William.

Termed as "the most prestigious global environment prize in history," the fund will give out five £1 million prizes awarded every year for the next ten years, with the aim of turning "the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism, by highlighting the ability of human ingenuity to bring about change, and inspiring collective action."



William stated he felt specially driven towards the cause that was "[his] job and [his] responsibility," reported Guardian.

He shared he sought inspiration from father Prince Charles and naturalist David Attenborough.

"We felt that the one piece of the jigsaw that was maybe missing was positivity," William said.

"I felt very much that there’s a lot of people wanting to do many good things for the environment and what they need is a bit of a catalyst, a bit of hope, a bit of positivity that we can actually fix what’s being presented," added the Duke.